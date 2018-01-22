Fake oil debate continues

THE Senate will continue debate today on a motion on the fake oil scandal at Petrotrin.

The motion, filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, calls for the contract of A&V Drilling and Workover Ltd to be suspended pending investigation. Petrotrin terminated A&V Drilling’s contract last month.

The Senate sits from 1.30 pm today at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre

On Wednesday, there are four joint select committee public hearings.

At 10 am, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee will review the audited financial statements of the National Training Agency from 2008 to 2011. At 1.30 pm, the National Security Joint Select Committee will meet to continue its deliberations on the Police Manpower Audit. The Foreign Affairs and Energy JSCs meet at 2.30 pm and 3 pm respectively.

The House of Representatives sits on Friday from 1.30 pm, when Dr Keith Rowley will take questions from the Opposition during Prime Minister’s Questions Period.

This occurs at the second sitting of the House every month.

The House will later debate a private motion by Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim on the diversification of the economy.