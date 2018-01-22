Energy Minister: Changes coming to work-permit rules to protect local workforce

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Franklin Khan giving the feature address on the first day of the 2018 Energy Conference at Hyatt on Monday January 22 2018. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Energy Minister Franklin Khan says work-permit qualifications for the energy sector will soon be amended to help address underemployment as well as ensuring greater transfer of skills to locals.

Khan was speaking this morning during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

He said, "There were 241 applications for six positions of petroleum engineer (in the ministry). Collectively, the government and energy companies, through production-sharing contracts (PSC) and on their own accord, have financed the education of these young people. Therefore, we will be reviewing employment practices in the industry and also our work-permit procedures in an effort to protect and enhance the local workforce."

Khan issued a challenge to companies to hire more young people not only to address unemployment but to ensure the continuity of the local energy sector.

"This country has spent TT$600 million on the GATE Programme and we have created the University of Trinidad and Tobago as a technology institution. Therefore, more must be done by the sector to employ young engineers and professionals in the industries. I challenge the sector today to make space for the young people."

Khan warned that if TT does not create a cadre of new leaders and technocrats, the industry may die.