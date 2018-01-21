Ward flooded at San Fernando General Hospital

A water leak discovered in the ceiling area above the nurses station at the General Surgical Ward (Ward 7) of the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday midmorning caused flooding in some rooms.

The Corporate Communication Department of the South-West Regional Health Authority yesterday issued a media release which stated no one sustained injures during the incident.

The release stated that the collapse of a drain pipe in the air conditioning system caused the leak. Immediately hospital officials dispatched workers from the Engineering and Maintenance Department to identify and remedy the problem.

“As a result, all electrical fixtures were isolated, and repairs have been completed. “Further investigations will be conducted to ensure that this does not occur in the future,” the release stated.

In the interim, the nurses station was relocated to another room on the same ward. Ward 7 is located above the Accident and Emergency Department of SFGH’s extension also called the New Wing. “Patients and Theatre Services were not affected as our medical teams continue to provide care to our patients.

“The South-West Regional Health Authority takes this opportunity to thank our dedicated staff for their immediate response and assures the public that all services continue as normal,” the release stated.

The hospital increased security at the ward following the incident and prevented patients and visitors from being close to the affected area.

However people captured the leak on their mobiles and posted several videos and photos on social media.