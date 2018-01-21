Relatives worried about detained pregnant mom

Relatives of the pregnant 27-year-old mother, who on Friday fatally stabbed a man during a domestic dispute, are worried about her health condition.

“She was crying when I saw her. She is not looking good. Everyone in the village knows what she was going through. She is an innocent victim. (Name called) loved that man.

No matter how much licks she got, she never wanted to leave him for the sake of the children,” said relative Nirmala Sieukaran, 52.

On Friday at about at about 4.30 pm, the woman and the man- Dayananad Dookie also called Sick — had a heated argument at their apartment home at Solomon Drive off Chin Chin Road, Cunupia.

Reports are began beating the mother who is two-months pregnant with her fourth child. While dodging slaps with her back against a concrete wall in the kitchen, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in his chest to ward him off. Dookie, a maxi-taxi driver was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he later died. Police detained her shortly after the incident. She remains in custody at a police station in central Trinidad.

She is the mother of three boys — Darion, Darren and Damien- ages seven, six and one respectively. There were in the house during the attack.

Relatives and residents claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Residents also claimed that Dookie, who plied the Chaguanas/Curepe route, was a chronic gambler who owed many people money. They say he also loved to consume alcohol.

Weeping over the detention of her relative, Sieukaran said: “If she makes a jail, I don’t know what I would do.

The first night the baby cried whole night and none of us slept. I have no money to even pay for a lawyer. My heart is hurting me.”

Only recently her husband died and Sieukaran said she is not in a financial position to help.

Sieukaran claimed that once Dookie, while intoxicated, allowed a six-year-old to briefly drive the maxi.

“Which father puts a child to drive a vehicle? This man nearly killed us. I had to tell my daughter to come and sit next to me so that in case the maxi crashed, she would get injuries and survived. We were on our way to a beach,” Sieukaran said.

The family visited her home at Jerningham, Chaguanas, on Saturday when he beat the pregnant woman while holding the youngest son, she said. The baby sustained minor injuries and a passerby took the mother and baby away from the scene.