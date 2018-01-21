Only 528 murders during Panday’s 5 years as PM

THE EDITOR: Despite the fact that the Government has talked a lot about crime reduction and that we should “keep hope alive,” I find it fascinating to learn that during the tenure of Basdeo Panday as prime minister, the murders for the period 1995-1999 totalled an unbelievable 528.

What attributed to his success in crime reduction during his term?

I am not the crime professor but from my deduction and analysis I have concluded that both Panday and Ramesh L Maharaj, who was his AG, did in fact demonstrate the effectiveness of the death penalty in the execution of the Dole Cheddie gang. I believe they had no reservation, they enforced the law as it existed and demonstrated that they certainly meant business. Albeit, they may be many other factors, like consultation and collaboration in the ranks and files, but crime was well under control.

And it is a fact that there were 410 murders in 2016 and 494 in 2017. What is also a fact is that during the two years and few months that the PNM has been in power we see the crime rate escalating.

So what is my point? Well I am sure we can all see that a government that doesn’t believe or doesn’t have the skills, knowledge, capacity or determination to go the extra mile and reconsider the death penalty as a viable option is a government that is careless about the lives of its citizens.

The current Government has found every excuse to avoid the reintroduction of the death penalty. In fact, we have heard it all, it is not a deterrent, it is flawed, the Privy council is against it, and Pratt and Morgan wouldn’t like it and also Amnesty International will call it inhumane.

But all the naysayers are living their lives in peace and harmony, and yes they are quick to interfere in our business, suppress our initiatives, rally with others to prevent us from carrying out capital punishment and I think they are perhaps glad that our country is blacklisted with crimes to its ridge.

I must commend Panday for his contributions to our country and for enforcing the death penalty, and I am certain that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can do better than telling us to “keep hope alive” as if this is a solution.

JAY G RAKHAR, New York