Mexico rally to 2-nil win over Nicaragua

Mexican striker Venica Juarez Smith,foreground, is challenged for the ball by a Nicaraguan defender yesterday in their Group B match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva for the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championships.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

Action in the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships continued at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last evening, as Mexico emerged 2-0 winners against a Nicaraguan squad.

In the second round of the Group B fixtures, it was the Mexican team who started on the front foot as they created a host of chances against their opposition. Getting a call up to yesterday’s match for Mexico was striker Gabriela Juarez and the forward almost made a dream start in the fifth minute when she found her head on the end of a cross, whipped in by Jacqueline Ovalle, but her effort was tipped onto the bar by Nicaragua’s goalkepper, Alicia Norori. Ovalle then unleashed a shot of her own in the 12th, however, her attempt sailed just over the crossbar.

Mexico still managed to take an early advantage when, Dayana Cazares, smashed home a right footed volley following Jimena Lopez’s cross in the 16th minute. Nicaragua found it difficult to create any real chances as Mexico continued pinning their opposition into their own half. The Nicaraguans managed to rally to half time with the score remaining 1-0 in favour of the Mexicans.

The second half was a very similar affair as the Nicaraguans were contained by their opponents for the majority of the match. The Mexicans doubled their lead in the 74th minute after Cazares turned into the provider of the second goal. Following a great piece of individual skill down the right flank, Cazares squared the ball for substitute, Belen Cruz, to tap in her second goal of the tournament and Mexico’s on the night. Cazares won the Player-of-the-Match award for her contributions towards her side’s victory.

Mexico:

Miriam Aguirre (GK), Ashley Soto, Miriam Garcia, Jimena Lopez, Dayana Cazares, Alexia Delgado (C), Daniela Espinoza, Jacqueline Ovalle (Belen Cruz), Mia Villegas, Maricarmen Reyes (Andrea Hernandez), Gabriela Juarez (Katty Martinez).

Nicaragua:

Alicia Norori (GK), Sheyla Flores (C), Diana Ortega, Alis Cruz, Kesly Perez, Katherine Pereira, Shanelly Treminio (Edy Perez), Elizabeth Vega (Hormyne Piaz), Yessenia Flores, Jaclyn Gilday, Natalie Orellana.