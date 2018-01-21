Entertainers motivate students

Montage Productions and Way Up 868 clothing managing director, Romano Francois, second right, with Morvant Laventille Secondary School students who participated in the ABC Project initiative at their school last Tuesday. The students won T-shirts from Francois' company.

The ABC project which is the effort of three entrepreneurs aiming to make a positive impact at some of the “most negatively-impacted secondary schools,” got underway last Tuesday at the Morvant Laventille Secondary School.

ABC stands for Attitude, Belief and Consistency and the project’s co-ordinators are hoping to equip young people with these attributes to achieve school and personal goals.

The project is spearheaded by media personality Hans Des Vignes who has enlisted Montage Productions and Way Up 868 clothing managing director Romano Francois and BUZZconcepts founder Brendon Brathwaithe.

They gave form four students insight into the entertainment industry through their personal stories. The men urged students to remain optimistic and focused on their goals in order to succeed in life, said a media release.

Soca artiste, Nailah Blackman joined the project’s stakeholders in encouraging the teenagers to find balance between school and their passions. She also treated them to a performance.

Over the past year, Des Vignes, Francois and Brathwaithe noted with concern the negative attention some schools garnered across local media platforms. With the goal of boosting positivity in the school environment, they joined forces to create the ABC project, the release said

“I believe if we each do something to help our country be a better place, it will be,” Des Vignes said. “This is what we are trying to do. We believe if we do our small part to impact on the lives of some young people, we will eventually impact all. Imagine if each citizen were to do their small parts,” he added.

“The initiative is not sponsored by corporate TT and it is a way for us to give back to our beautiful island,” the founders stated.

The project targets form four students and hopes to provide inspiration and career guidance through interaction with the founders and entertainers.

“Each of our stakeholders will speak on their careers and what is required to be involved in the entertainment industry. The session will also feature a question and answer segment and will end with a short performance from a top soca artiste.”

The project moves to San Juan North Secondary School tomorrow.