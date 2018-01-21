Clarence wants Giant Flying Foxes

AFRICAN BLACK FOOTED PENGUIN: Minister Clarence Rambharat gets to meet an African Black footed penguin at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo.

Taking time off during his recent personal vacation in Florida, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat undertook a partnership building visit to several zoological associations in Central Florida. The minister expressed a keen interest in adding Giant Flying Foxes to the animal display at Trinidad’s Emperor Valley Zoo (EVZ).

Coordinating the visit were the Executive Director at the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), Trinidadian and former EVZ employee John Seyjagat and the President of the Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Gupte Lutchmedial. The organisations facilitated formal visits by the minister to the Three Sisters Springs Crystal River, the zoo section of Busch Gardens and Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo.

In accepting the invitations from these organisations, Minister Rambharat indicated that the visits were intended to see the infrastructure works undertaken at these zoos, meet with various experts and assess the interest in working with our local zoo and other animal sanctuaries which is consistent with the minister’s - as line minister for the EVZ - personal support for the ZSTT and animal sanctuaries, particularly as the ZSTT continues on its development plan for both infrastructure and human resources.

The visit offered the minister the opportunity to look at modern zoo construction and exhibits with emphasis on conservation. At Three Sisters Springs Crystal River, the minister saw the manatees in their natural habitat, part of a conservation programme that is self sustaining through ecotourism. The visit to the zoo section of Busch Gardens offered examples of open exhibits - veldt eco-conscious design of free roaming mixed species.

With regard to the Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo, Rambharat held fruitful discussions with senior staff member Dr Ray Ball on the possibility of building partnerships for training and conservation and was also able to look at modern zoo designs. This included a first hand look at the layout and functionality of many enclosure designs that foster visitor interaction and stewardship for conservation through behind the scenes education and interactive tours including those for African Black footed penguins, white rhinos and elephants. Of great interest was the Zoo’s manatee rehabilitation and conservation centre and veterinary hospital, at which several EVZ staff have had in-service training.

When asked about outcomes from the visit, Rambharat stated, “Collaboration with the international zoo community can work to our distinct advantage, not only in terms of evolving exhibit designs and exchange of animals, but in the building of capacities of our human capital through training and research initiatives.” He added that TT can look out for some unique new additions to EVZ and spoke of an impactful first experience for him - “Seeing Giant Flying Foxes at Busch Gardens, I instantly developed a passion for these mythical maligned creatures and have requested that ZSTT should display these charismatic animals.”

ZSTT President, Lutchmedial who was present for part of the visit has confirmed that the EVZ intends to pursue the opportunities for training and incorporate aspects of exhibit designs and educational initiatives seen at these institutions.

The Minister expressed thanks to John Seyjagat for facilitating and accompanying him on the visits.