18 shots for Olympian’s cousin

Keon Walcott, the cousin of two time Olympian Keshorn Walcott met a tragic fate on Saturday night as the 32-year-old was shot almost 18 times as he was ambushed by gunmen near his Cumana Village, Toco home. According to reports Walcott, aka Monkey, had just exited his vehicle after returning home from a friend’s house when he was approached by two gunmen who fired a total of 18 shots killing him instantly before fleeing the scene.

Upon hearing the gunshots residents went outside to find his motionless body slumped to the ground.

He was taken to the Toco Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival. According to sources, Walcott is believed to be the close friend of a suspect in the murder of Cumana fisherman, David Callendar last week and may have hid a weapon for the suspect. Newsday attempted to contact Keshorn Walcott and his family but was unsuccessful.