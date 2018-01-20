Wilson bags three UANA Cup medals

Zarek Wilson

Trinidad and Tobago’s Zarek Wilson bagged three medals – one silver, two bronze – yesterday as the Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Swimming Cup splashed off in Florida. Wilson earned silver in the boys 11-12 50m freestyle, stopping the clock at 27.32 second to prevent a 1-2 Brazilian finish. Brazil’s Joao Pierre Campos sprinted to gold in 26,57, while his compatriot Vitor Pelissari claimed third in 27.44

Wilson had earlier copped bronze in the 11-12 200m Individual Medley and 11-17 400m freestyle in a productive morning session. Wilson touched the wall in the 200 IM in 2:31.50, trailing Mexico’s Emilian Moreno Viera (2:28.81) and Brazilian Joao Pedro Afonso (2:29.07)

He timed 4:33.49 in the 400m freestyle with Brazilian Campos again on top the podium with a 4:21.80 finish, while Mexico’s Emilian Moreno Viera in third place with a 4:26.34 performance.

The three-day competition started yesterday at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex at Coral Springs, Florida. This meet will feature almost 400 of the top 17 and under swimmers from the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Team Trinidad and Tobago will feature some of our individual medallists from the 2017 CCCAN Swimming Championships which was hosted at our National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva. Among the team members are multiple national record holders including Kael Yorke, Racine Ross, Jada and Graham Chatoor, Zoe Anthony and Wilson.

The team’s head coach/manager is Joseph Mc Leod and he will be assisted by Hazel Haynes.

TT team:

11-12 Female

Gabriella Vickles

Savannah Chee-Wah

Zoe Anthony

11-12 Male

Zarek Wilson

13-14 Female

Adriana Gooding

Brianna Bocage

De Nicha Lewis

Regan Allen

15 - 17 Female

Danielle Williams

Deshor Edwards

Ileana Bocage

Jada Chatoor

Racine Ross

15 - 17 Male

Graham Chatoor

Kael Yorke

Luke Gillette