Vernice Mariah Herreira, also known as Trini Baby (@TriniBaby on YouTube and @iamtrinibaby on Instagram), is an 18-year-old with dreams of soca.

The young artiste comes from a family whose members have always been involved in music, whether DJing, playing instruments, dancing, writing scores, or singing.

“I started singing at the age of 2; I’d take my brother’s microphones in front the stove oven and look at myself singing in the reflection,” she remembers fondly. It is this very brother who has inspired her to continue singing and creating. Sadly, he died in 2013 from cardiomyopathy.

“As much as it pained me, I was inspired because I knew he wanted me to continue pursuing music. One month after his passing I entered a competition called ‘Trini Kids Got Talent’ and won People’s Choice. He always wanted me to enter so that year I did.”

By the age of 13, music had become her passion, and there was no other path she could imagine herself upon. Driven by the motivation to fulfill her brother’s belief in her potential, she also aspires to be an inspiration through her music.

“I want to bring change and I believe I can spark this through my music. My life revolves around music; I breathe music, as my mother says,” she says.

While her path through music comes as no astonishment given her family’s close ties to the industry, what is astonishing is the youngster’s unprecedented talent. She isn’t only a gifted singer; she is also a songwriter, record producer, and sound engineer. This means that she is present and empowered through every step of the music she creates, a feat that many artistes older and more established than her have spent years learning and attaining.

Known for her YouTube videos covering soca hits, this year Trini Baby has three original songs. “Dance & Free Up”, featuring up and coming artist Lincoln, meshes soca and afrobeat sounds, with lyrics in English and Swahili. It’s a catchy track that is sure to move crowds.

Her second offering is “Dream”, featuring Monty, co-written with Monty and Lincoln, and the third is “Single Again” by Lincoln, which she produced alongside Advokit (Kit Israel).

While she wasn’t always a singer of soca, she says the power of the genre to move international audiences and put TT on the map is priceless.

“Soca is culture,” she says of the genre she is now breaking into and making her own, joining a sleuth of young, talented artistes who are revolutionising the sound of soca.

“I like to take risks in terms of my sound. I’m not afraid to do something that others wouldn’t dare venture into. How else could music evolve?”

She experiments with many styles, oftentimes “mashing up” genres for a sound that is best suited to her smooth tones. “It helps that I can produce so I can bring to reality the exact sound I want.” she says. Her main focus is Caribbean Dance Music, which meshes soca with pop and electronic/house genres.

Inspired by the work of local women in the industry, she says, “I would love to produce music for artistes like Patrice or Destra – I think their styles and voices are amazing. They are soca powerhouses!” she says.

A seasoned stage performer (she’s been doing it since the age of nine), she will next showcase her talent and sounds at a group concert on January 25 at Kaiso Blues Café. However, she admits while performing onstage is but one of her passions, she feels truly at home in the line of songwriting, production, sound engineering, and recording.

She feels strongly about the message of her music, just as much as its production value, and says the constant theme throughout her creations is empowerment.

“In any situation - may it be your daily struggles, relationship, or family - I like reminding my listeners that it’s possible to be strong on your own and goodness is right around the corner,” she says with wisdom beyond what some may expect from one of her age.

“I want my music to somehow be the beacon of light that brings hope to those who feel as if there isn’t any will left.”