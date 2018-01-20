TUCO honours Black Prince TUCO honours Black PrinceHot Property Tax

Contender presents Black Prince with an award for his service to calypso at the opening of the Klassic Ruso Calypso Tent on Thursday night at City Hall, Port of Spain.

GARY CARDINEZ

Calypsonian Black Prince (Kenroy Smith) was honoured by the management of Klassic Ruso Calypso Tent on Thursday night at the Murchison Brown Auditorium, City Hall, Port of Spain.

This year Black Prince is celebrating 67 years in calypso and will turn 74 on his birthday on January 30. Known for his dry humour, Black Prince said he started singing at 11 and has composed all his songs.

Chairman of the TUCO North Zone Mark Contender John presented Black Prince with an award and a cheque, but not before he told the audience, “Despite all the financial challenges we face, we know what we have to do and it is a pleasure to give Black Prince this handshake.”

Minister of Culture, Community Development Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly sat in the front row and former Culture Minister Joan Yuille-Williams in the second row directly behind her.

Humour excelled on the night, with about eight songs sending patrons into a fit of laughter.

Dressed in a gold jumpsuit, MC Shirlane Hendrickson was the toast of the night with a suggestive song called Property Tax, which had the minister blushing. The audience could not get enough of Hendrickson and called for two encores.

King Soul also got several encores for his performance of Friend or Frenemy, as did D Hot One for Husband Material and Typher for Ebony’s Help. Black Prince also caused a stir with One Shot.

When it came to social commentary, Brian London, Gary Hercules and Revealer stood out, as London said he is the first line of defence for his children in I Playing Police. In his song D First Link, Revealer pleaded with parents to guide their children, as teachers are not magicians, while Hercules told the crowd that Education is the Key.

Seventy-eight-year-old leader of the tent, veteran singer All Rounder gave a very good performance of Why oh Why and Whop Wap before winding up the first half of the evening.

Twenty-two singers performed in the first half, which came to an end by midnight.

Several patrons won door prizes before the audience took the break.