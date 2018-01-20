TT beaten 4-1 in CONCACAF U20 championships

Canadian striker Gabrielle Carle takes a shot at goal against Trinidad and Tobago yesterday during action in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championships at the Ato Boldon Stadium,Couva.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

Trinidad and Tobago took another early lead in the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships when they battled Canada in the second match of the double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night. TT made four changes to the squad that lost 3-2 on Thursday night to Haiti, heading into a crucial match where they could not afford another defeat, however, the hosts were humbled 4-1 by the visitors.

Canada’s Jordyn Huitema announced her presence on the field as she increased her tournament tally to five goals in two games when she managed to score a hat-trick, as Canada secured the victory. TT found themselves a goal ahead in the third minute, for the second time in the tournament, where they were unable to hold on to the advantage. Aaliyah Prince volleyed home a corner kick that was swung in from the right hand side, giving the home fans hope that the tale would be different.

However, Huitema had other ideas for the tournament as she kept her form and the results going in favour of Canada. She responded six minutes later by scoring a header of her own from a Canadian corner on the opposite side of the field. TT’s goalkeeper, Klil Keshwar, was called into action on numerous occasions and notably in the 34th minute, she stopped a point-blank shot from Canada’s defender Caitlin Shaw to keep the scores level at the half.

TT were on the back foot and under pressure after the resumption as Canada created opportunities in which the defence could not respond. In the 47th minute Canada’s striker, Tanya Boychuk, clipped the upright from an in-swinging free kick and three minutes later, Huitema latched onto a loose ball in the box after the TT defence failed to clear their lines.

Things only got worse for the hosts as the local captain, Natisha John, found herself on the receiving end of a red card after the ball deflected off Keshwar and ricocheted off the defender’s hand in the 18-yard box. Canada were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute for the offence and Gabby Carle stepped up to give the visitors a two-goal advantage. Huitema completed her hat-trick in the 87th minute by bulldozing her way through the TT defence and got shot off to beat goal keeper and claim the Player-of-the-Match award.

Both TT and Costa Rica are unable to qualify for the next stage of the tournament but they will face each other on Monday at 6:30 pm. Group leaders Haiti would be facing Canada in the earlier match at the same venue.

Trinidad and Tobago:

Klil Keshwar (GK), Shadi Cecily Stoute, Natisha John (C), Nathifa Hackshaw, Dennecia Prince, Aaliyah Prince, Lauren Theodore (Shaunalee Govia), Ranae Ward, Shenieka Paul, Alexis Fortune, Brittney Williams (Kedie Johnson).

Canada:

Lysianne Proulx (GK), Emma Regan, Jessica Lisi, Julia Grosso, Hannah Taylor, Sarah Stratigakis (C), Caitlin Shaw (Jessica De Filippo), Jayde Riviere (Gabby Carle), Jordyn Huitema, Tanya Boychuk (Nadege L’Esperance), Maya Antoine.