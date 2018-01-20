Just In
Seale, Queen Victoria back Kaisocarama

A former calypso monarch yesterday supported the decision by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) to dispense with the categories during this year’s competition because of the economic downturn.

Devon Seale, who sings out of the Kalypso Revue, said the move was necessary given the challenging economic situation.

“Years ago, in 2003, I sang a song, Category My Donkey, because at the end of the day, yes (categories) were bringing competition, But now we need to have cuts in the show,” he said.

“Remember, we had cuts in our budget so therefore they had to make some kind of adjustment. I think the easiest thing in terms of saving money would have been to cut down on the categories.”

During the launch of Kaisocarama and Calypso Fiesta on Friday, TUCO general manager Lennox London said this year, Soca Champion, will be a new initiative of the organisation which has dropped categories such best nation-building song and best political commentary.

