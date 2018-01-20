Rudy concerned about Petrotrin

Rudy Indarsingh

Echoing similar concerns to those of trade union leader Ancel Roget about the future of state-owned Petrotrin, a former union leader said workers are in the dark with regard to the restructuring process.

“Workers are now very concerned with their continued employment at the state-owned refinery and have been kept in the dark as to how the restructuring exercise will affect their future,” said Rudranath Indarsingh. He is the former president of the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers Trade Union and the Opposition MP for Couva South. Indarsingh was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour under the People’s Partnership administration.

In September Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that the company would be restructured. Roget, president general of the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union, subsequently began mobilising workers at various Petrotrin installations, calling for the union to be an integral part of that restructuring process.

On Thursday in a media release, Indarsingh accused Rowley of having workers in limbo with regard to their future employment, saying it is rumoured that up to 2,000 workers could be laid off and retrenched.

“Will the company be broken up and sold off to private investors thus leaving the taxpayers liable for its multi-billion debts? If so, will Petrotrin be entering into discussions with the workers through their union in good faith consultations?”