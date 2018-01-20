PowerGen defeat Merry Boys

Powergen won comfortably by 23 runs against Merry Boys on a slow pitch in the second semi-final of the UWI-UNICOM National T20 Tournament played on Friday night at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI, St Augustine campus.

After being inserted to bat, Powergen began swiftly with the opening pair of West Indies batsman Evin Lewis and Mark Deyal who previously played for Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Lewis was the major contributor to the 44-run partnership hitting 33 runs from 17 balls including one four and four sixes. However, former Red Force captain and longstanding Merry Boys player Marlon Richards captured both batsmen in the fifth over getting Lewis caught behind by wicket-keeper Leonardo Julien and Deyal caught by Ranga Latchana for ten runs. The score was 48/2 after 5 overs. Current national player Ewart Nicholson and Daron Cruickshank added a patient 35-run partnership in a difficult period as the ball kept low and swung for the spinners. Cruickshank on 14 runs was bowled by Javed Ramdhanie then a succession of wickets fell as Powergen lost four more wickets for only 16 runs.

Despite seeing wickets falling on the other end, Nicholson soldiered on to contribute26 runs which proved crucial in the end.

The south-based team eventually limped on to make 139/9 in their 20 overs. Ramdhanie had figures of (3/23) while left arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul and Richards captured two wickets apiece. Merry Boys turn at the crease was full of controversy and it started in the very first ball when Mario Belcon was bowled by Kavesh Kantasingh. Belcon argued that he was not quite ready to face the ball which caused a minor delay but the umpire stuck to his initial decision of out. Julien continued his aggressive innings as he clobbered Deyal for huge straight six that went out the park.

Deyal got some revenge by getting Felix caught on the boundary by Lewis for 7 runs.

Batting on 29 runs Julien was caught on the boundary by Cruickshank but after a few minutes of consultation with the third umpire he was given another lifeline much to the disgust of the Powergen players and supporters. The umpires claiming that the ball touched the ground his acrobatic effort.

He added 16 more runs to top score with 45 runs before getting bowled by Deyal.

Only veteran Lincoln Roberts added some resistance with 24 runs but it was not enough as they ended on 116/9 when the overs expired.

The man of the match Cruickshank had the best figures in the match (3/19), Sanjiv Gooljar and Deyal claimed two wickets.

Powergen faced Cane Farm in the final 630pm last evening.