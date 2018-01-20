Njisane breaks national record…TT cyclists qualify for round one at World Cup

The TT cycling trio of Kwesi Browne, from left, Nicholas Paul, and Njisane Phillip at the Cycling World Cup in Belarus.

The National cycling trio of Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne just qualified for round one in the men’s team sprint in the final round of the 2017/18 Tissot UCI (International Cycling Union) Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, Belarus, yesterday.

The TT team clocked 44.653 seconds over the three-lap event in the qualifying round to finish eighth and book a place in round one. Eight of the 12 teams that competed in the qualifying round earned a spot in round one.

Phillip got TT off to an excellent start, breaking the standing 250-metre national record in a time of 17.540 seconds. Paul rode second for TT, completing his lap in 13.087, while Browne finished his lap in 14.026 to help TT finish in 44.653.

Today, the TT sprint team, which includes Keron Bramble, will compete in heat four of round one against Beat Cycling Club. Beat Cycling Club recorded the fastest time of 43.850 in qualifying. Browne will also line up in the keirin today.