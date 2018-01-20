Mexico hammer Jamaica 4-0

The Women’s U-20 CONCACAF Championships continued yesterday as Mexico took on a Jamaican outfit in the first game of a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The Group B game saw the Mexicans hammering Jamaica’s 4-0 to take a firm grip of the group standings.

Mexico, more assured and comfortable in possession, unlocked the Jamaican defence in the 26th minute when Jacqueline Ovalle got on the end of a cross directed towards the far post and she nodded the ball into the back of the net.

Moments later in the 33rd minute, Mexico’s striker Katty Martinez, also got her head on the end of a cross from the right, with her diving effort finding the inside of the near post to double the lead.

The score remained 2-0 in favour of the Mexicans at the half, and things only got worse for the Caribbean side when defender, Chyanne Dennis, got the wrong connection of the ball and sent it flying into her own net in the 55th minute.

Mexico’s substitute, Belen Cruz, capped off the victory when she registered her name on the score-sheet in the 80th.

After the Jamaican defence failed to clear the ball, Cruz lashed a powerful shot that stung the goalkeeper’s gloves and crossed the line.

The Player-of-the-Match award was given to Mexico’s Andrea Hernandez for her domination of midfield during the game.