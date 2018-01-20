Man, 30, shot, killed in PoS

Troy Henry, 30, was found by police lying on the ground on Nelson Street, Port of Spain, yesterday morning.

He was nursing several gunshot wounds.

Henry, who was from San Juan, was found by officers of the Duncan Street Police Post around 6 am. The officers took him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital but Henry died while being treated.

Police said they had no information of Henry being a Guyanese national or that he was a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Luke Adam, as was being reported on social media.

The police have yet to determine a motive for the killing. Investigations are continuing.