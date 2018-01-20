Golconda man to be charged with manslaughter

A Golconda man was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate yesterday charged with manslaughter in the death of Asaf Khan, which occurred on Christmas Day. Richard Marvin Dillon, aka “Ricky Jai”, 35, a labourer of Golconda Village, San Fernando, was charged with manslaughter, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Thursday.

According to police reports, Khan, 52, a painter, of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was liming at a bar in Golconda, on December 23 last year when he got into an altercation with another man over a debt.

During the incident, the man is alleged to have slapped Khan across the face. He fell to the ground and hit his head. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died two days later, on Christmas Day.

Investigations were supervised by Cpl Raymond Patrick, of Homicide Region 3. Dillon was charged by Cpl Allan Bisnath of the Ste Madeleine Police station.