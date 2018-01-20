Camille: Weekes won debate on romance novels

Camille Robinson-Regis.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis recalled vying with Paula Mae Weekes in several debates at their alma mater Bishops where the two were one year apart as students. Robinson-Regis said she had beaten Weekes in several debates but recalled a time when Weekes won a debate on whether romance novel publisher Mills and Boon had a beneficial effect on readers.

“She was a year below me. We were not friends, but friendly.

“We had a debating club and we used to debate on opposite sides. There’s one I do recall. One was on whether Mills and Boon publications were of value to people’s lives.” Weekes had argued “for”, while Robinson-Regis was “against.”

“It was interesting what they (Weekes’ team) did. We just did our debate according to the Mills and Boon romantic stories, but Mills and Boon apparently publishes other types of books. We didn’t mention it but they (Weekes’ team) went there. I think they won that one. “I knew her all my high school life. She did law too, so we were at university at the same time.” Robinson-Regis is an attorney.

As People’s National Movement Women’s League head, she promised a statement soon on the president-elect. “We are very excited. Women everywhere are excited. Women are very pleased the PNM Government determined there should be a female president. It sends a very positive signal to the women and girls of TT.”

Robinson-Regis said everyone was also excited when TT got its first woman prime minister in Kamla Persad-Bissessar. “TT as a country has never denied any women a job, once capable.”