Browne 5th, Sprint team 7th at Cycling World Cup

Kwesi Browne, second from right, competes in the men’s keirin at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Belarus yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne finished fifth in the men’s keirin, while the TT men’s sprint team ended seventh at the final leg of the UCI (International Cycling Union) Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, Belarus, yesterday.

In the men’s keirin final, Matthijs Buchli of Netherlands/Beat Cycling Club claimed gold in 9.693 seconds. Earning silver was Stefan Ritter of Canada, while Lewis Oliva of Great Britain/Team Wales took bronze. Rounding off the six-man final was German Marc Jurezyk, Browne and Krzysztof Maksel of Poland.

Earlier, Browne earned a place in the second round by competing in the first round repechage. In heat two of the repechage, Browne finished second behind Quentin Lafargue of France who won in 10.509.

In the second round, Browne finished third in heat two to book a place in the final. Buchli won the heat in 10.139, while Oliva was second.

The TT men’s sprint team of Browne, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul could not advance past round one of the event.

The trio lost to the Beat Cycling Club team of Roy Van Den Berg, Theo Bos and Buchli in heat four of round one. Beat Cycling Club stopped the clock in 43.534, while TT finished in 44.287.

TT’s time was enough for a seventh place finish overall, while Beat Cycling Club went on to win gold over Poland in the gold medal ride. On Friday, TT finished eighth in the men’s team sprint qualifying round to earn a place in round one. The TT men’s sprint team also includes Keron Bramble.

Today, Phillip and Paul will compete in the men’s sprint on the final day of competition.