Bermudez defence quell Fire in All Sectors N-league

Bermudez used a stifling defence in the final quarter to prevail over Fire in their Championship Division clash in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

Fire led throughout the first three quarters of Thursday’s game at the Maloney Indoor Arena, but went down 34-31.

They led 12-10 at the end of the first period and 19-15 at the half-time interval. At the end of the third stanza, Fire were still ahead 27-23. But the Bermudez defence held Fire to just four goals and netted 11 to win the game. Goal shoot Makeda De Freitas netted 24 of her 31 attempts while goal-attack Indra Anderson added nine of her 10 attempts.

Onika Thomas had one goal from her only attempt for the winners. Camiesha Leslie scored 22 goals, Daniella Hall, seven, and Pearl St John two for Fire.

In the earlier game, Police whipped Las Lomas 36-29.

Jeselle Navarro led the policewomen with 18 goals while Giselle Norton had 13 and Kaysha Duncan got five.

Raquel Russell netted 20 goals and Joycelyn Marcelle, nine, for Las Lomas.