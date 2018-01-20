AG writes Kamla on anti-gang bill

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has written Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in response to her letter requesting a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to discuss the anti-gang legislation.

Al-Rawi reported the letter was sent on Friday and he believed Persad-Bissessar would receive it in due course.

He said the 12-page letter provided a “fulsome response” to her, set out all particulars that ought to be considered and also proposed that she provide a reply which they expected to receive in due course.

“We want to press on with this in as quick a fashion as possible.”

Al-Rawi added, however, that it is possible the Opposition has further material for them to consider.

He said the letter to the opposition leader dealt with more than the anti-gang bill but also with the anti-terrorism legislation which the Government will be laying in Parliament at the next sitting of the House on Friday.

Opposition Chief Whip David Lee told Sunday Newsday yesterday they had not yet received the correspondence despite being in Port of Spain very late on Friday. “We are not aware of it.

But I will take him at his word.”

Lee said he was heartened to hear Al-Rawi did correspond and he hoped it was “healthy correspondence.”