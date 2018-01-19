Shabazz: Fitness to blame for Haiti defeat

Haitian defender Dougenie Joseph heads the ball away from TT midfielder Shenieka Paul during a CONCACAF U20 Women's Championships match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. Photo: Allan Crane

By NICKOLAI MADRAY

National Under-20 women's coach Jamaal Shabazz has blamed lack of fitness for his team's heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Haiti on Thursday evening in their opening match of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championships at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

TT went ahead 2-0 in the first 12 minutes but Haiti came storming back courtesy a classy hat-trick from their striker Nerilia Mondesir. The forward erased the deficit on the stroke of half-time with her second goal, and fired in the winner in the 54th minute to silence the partisan crowd.

Speaking after the match, Shabazz said TT had a dream start but "we lost to a more skilful, fitter and more aggressive Haitian team."