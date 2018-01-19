Over $112,000 in Southern Sports Sunday Cricket League

Wife of SSCL president Krishna Bedassie, Ena Bedassie presents Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal with a token of appreciation recently at the Southern Sports Cricket League prize-giving.

GEORGE BAPTISTE

Over $112,000 will be at stake in the General Earth Movers Limited-sponsored Southern Sports Sunday Cricket League when they stage their 13th season.

And registration to play in the league this season is well under way and teams can call 647-7413 or 743-6699 for registration which closes on January 31.

The league is offering a winners prize of $30,000 in the Championship Division, $20,000 for the top team in the Intermediate Division.

The Under-21 league will see $10,000 going to the winners while the Sunday T20 league champions will get $20,000.

There is another $12,000 to the winners of the Championship Division in the Cricket Fiesta with the winners in the Intermediate Division getting $10,000.

The fiesta will again be played at Guaracara Park for eight nights in April.

The league held their first meeting with their teams and prospective newcomers recently, and according to league president Krishna Bedassie, over 130 persons representing 60 teams were in attendance.

Following the meeting, there was an awards ceremony for last year’s winners during which Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal gave the feature address.

Also in attendance was Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath..

In his address, Dr Moonilal praised the league and commended the Southern Sports executive for conducting the “best run minor cricket league in Trinidad and Tobago.’

Here is the 2017 honour roll:

SOUTHERN SPORTS T20 LEAGUE - INDIVIDUAL PRIZES 2017-

FIRST 50 - Avin Bissondath (Hillpiece Sports) - 81.

FIRST 100 - Azrudeen Mohammed (Sunrise Sports) - 115

BEST BOWLER - Gino Balram () Treasure City Sports - 21wickets. - Average 10.47. Best 4-0-9-4.

BEST BATSMAN Azrudeem Mohammed (Sunrise Sports)- . 502 runs, Average. 71.71, Highest Score 115, Two Hundreds and two 50s.

BEST BOWLING FIGURES - Ramesh Bajnath (Treasure City) - 4-0-6-5.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE Shammie Rampersad – (Smashers) - 131

BEST DRESSED TEAM - Central Renegades

MOST IMPROVED TEAM - Cavaliers Sports

MOST DISCIPLINED TEAM - Treasure City

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR - Varun Samaroo - 384 runs, Average 42.66, Best 89 runs, 14 wickets average 12.85- Best 4-0-16-4

SOUTHERN SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION –

FIRST 50 - Steve Sanhar (Valley Boys)

FIRST 100 - Irwin Dick (Barrackpore Angels) –

BEST BOWLER - Nishal Guyadeen (Gandhi Sports) – 23 wickts., average 4.4., Best 5-0-6-5

BEST BATSMAN - Kapil Harry (Gandhi Sports) - 486 runs, average 69.42, Best 154

BEST BOWLING FIGURES Satyam Ramlal (Young Starz) - – 6-1-30-6

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE - Shiva Jaggessar (New Settlement) - 179 n.o.

BEST DRESSED TEAM - Buen Intento Sports

MOST IMPROVED TEAM Spoilers Sports

MOST DISCIPLINED TEAM - East Indians

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR - Kapil Harry (Gandhi Sports) 486 runs, Average 69.42, Best 154, 11 wickets Average 18.36. Best 4-0-26-3

SOUTHERN SPORTS INTERMEDIATE DIVISION –

FIRST 50 - Nicholas Ramdass (Massahood Unitd)– 83-

FIRST 100 - Kern Ramdeen (Golconda United– 128 –.

BEST BOWLER - Dinesh Ramdass (X-Men) – 23 wickets., -- Average. 5.95, Best 5-0-16-5

BEST BATSMAN - Krishna Maharaj (Blackwater United) – 712 runs –Average., 79.11, two 100s six 50s, Best 107.

BEST BOWLING FIGURES - Keiron Benny (Treasure City) – 6-1-21-7 –

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE - Geno Balram (Treasure City) -191 . Desmond Mohammed (Smashers) -191-

BEST DRESSED TEAM - Debe United

MOST IMPROVED TEAM - Linx XI

MOST DISCIPLINED TEAM - Independence Sports

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR - Krishna Maharaj (Blackwater United) - – 712 runs ., Average., 79.11, two 100s,,six 50s Best 107. 21 wickets., Average. 14.52, Best 5-0-15-3