Dropped phone leads cops to bandit

Breaking news

A bandit who dropped his cell phone during an armed robbery was contacted by police yesterday and asked to turn himself in. The man has promised to surrender today in company with his attorney.

His photo was posted on an unofficial police WhatsApp group on Wednesday after the robbery and he was advised to collect his cell phone at the police station in the district where the robbery took place.

Police said yesterday if the man fails to surrender he will be arrested.