Saturday 20 January 2018
Crime and Court

Dole Chadee’s son, an attorney, shot and wounded

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

Attorney Sharma Boodram, son of convicted killer Nankissoon Boodram, also called Dole Chadee, is warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Boodram, 36, reported to police that he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in his abdomen while at Pascal Road, Piparo, this morning.

He is on bail charged in 2015 with possession of a gun, ammunition, and one gramme of marijuana.

