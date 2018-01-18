You could get charged/fined for wining like that

Singer Machel Montano performing and dancing with a member of the crowd at Red Ants' Stumped cooler fete at the Queen's Park Oval. PHOTO BY XAVIER SYLVESTER.

Carnival is usually wining season, but police are warning men they may be charged for wining on people without consent. The actual penalty for “thiefing a wine”, however, would be at the discretion of the court, said acting ASP Michael Jackman at the weekly police press briefing.

“Wherever there is a crime there is usually a penalty associated. The penalty would depend on the nature of the offence,” Jackman said.

“Thiefing a wine,” an act which is also being considered assault, is an offence which under the Summary Offences Act could lead to imprisonment for three to six months. However, Jackman said the court would have to consider the circumstances and the nature of the offence, and the harm done to the victim.

In December last year, a man pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault after he groped a woman on Carnival Tuesday in 2009. That man has agreed to pay the woman $12,000.

Reporters at the briefing were told that before someone has to face the penalty for the assault of “thiefing a wine,” the matter would first have to be reported and investigated. Jackman said police would have to gather evidence, and based on that evidence the person may or may not be charged.