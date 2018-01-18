St Ann’s church hosts Oneness party

Oneness The Party which was hosted by the St Ann’s RC Church last year returns on February 4 to Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

The food-inclusive, family affair is offering clean family fun and top-notch entertainment at Queen’s Hall car park from 4 pm to 9.30 pm. Entertainment will come from Oscar B and Vibes, Brass 2 the World, SuperBlue, Ronnie McIntosh and other performers.

There will also be fun activities for children. Security team personnel and secure parking will be available at the church’s compound. Also the Scouts Association will conduct free shuttles to and from the venue.

Tickets priced at $375 for adults, $175 for teens and $75 for tweens 12 and under are available at the church or at Queen’s Hall box office. All proceeds go toward the restoration of this historic church and national heritage site.

For more info: 624-1284, 497-4104, 764-8800 or email stannsparish.offadm@gmail.com