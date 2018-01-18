Police your community

SALUTE: (from left) Supt Neville Sankar, Snr Supt Michael Daniel and ACP McDonald Jacob at Wednesday’s police town meeting at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Functioning street lights, CCTV cameras, more police patrols, a police post, proper pathways and a neighbourhood watch.

These were some of the requests from residents of Greenvale Park, La Horquetta on Wednesday night during a police town meeting at the Greenvale Park car park to address rising crime in the community.

These issues were addressed by head of the Northern Division Snr Supt McDonald Jacob, who said ensuring the safety of residents involved both the police and the residents, as the police could not do it alone.

Jacob said the residents needed to report all incidences of crime so the police could nip it in the bud.

In communities like Green Vale there were hardly any reports about serious crime, he said, and when there was one report, the entire community was traumatised, even more so than communities where there were dozens of reports.

“A community like this must be managed and policed by everyone. We have a lot of police officers living in Green Vale, and that is the reason why we have to come together and work out a plan, and not just police patrol.

“There is something called situational crime prevention. Policing does not just mean police alone, but for residents to police their community to keep the residents safe,” he said.

One resident, Kerry Ann Roberts Kasmally, however, said there was a distinct lack of trust in police officers at the La Horquetta Police Station, adding that this was one of the reasons many did not report incidents of crime.

Jacob pointed out there were many police officers living in the community who kept an eye out.

“Lack of trust of the police is something that would always come up. It is disheartening to know there are people who encourage others to think in that way. If you don’t trust the police, then you don’t trust your neighbours, because many are police officers. If you have information about illicit activities but you do not want to report it to the police, that is why we have Crime Stoppers and 555,” he said.

On the issue of the lack of police patrols, one resident who gave his name as Mr Noreiga dismissed this claim, saying residents needed to be honest and speak the truth.

“I am bombarded by the amount of blue lights that pass by my house. Sometimes I feel like Green Vale is a hot spot,” he said, to the amusement of the residents.

He said residents needed to get together to help the police to help them.

Jacob said putting a police post in place was a difficult move because of the amount of legwork.

“We can increase patrols, install proper lighting and cameras, but a working neighbourhood watch is more effective,” he said.

Executive director of Crime Stoppers Darrin Carmichael was on hand to explain to the residents the plans to install hi-tech cameras and surveillance equipment in residences and throughout the community, and alarm systems. The residents would be able to communicate with others through WhatsApp.