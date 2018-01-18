Pathologist testifies: Victim’s neck broken

Murder accused Ira Mitchell (left) is escorted out of the San Fernando High Court by a policewoman.

Balo Seurattan's neck was broken, pathologist Hughvon Des Vignes testified yesterday, and it is unlikely a person would suffer such an injury from a fall without exterior injuries.

Admitting Seurattan, 61, had a cut over the right eye, De Vignes told a judge and jury in the San Fernando High Court that death was consistent with the neck being twisted with severe force.

In the trial of Iva Mitchell, 39, for Seurattan’s murder 18 years ago on January 15, continued before Justice St Clair Douglas, the state is contending that Seurattan died the day after he signed a will.

He was bedridden at his Petit Cafe, Princes Town home, which he shared with Mitchell and her husband, Matthew Seurattan.

Seurattan, who was not married and had no children, left his property to Matthew, his nephew.

State attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal called Des Vignes to testify. He said, from an autopsy on Seurattan’s body he concluded that more than likely his neck was twisted with a severe degree of force.

Seurattan would have been able to speak, he added, but not move his limbs.

Dougdeen-Jaglal asked if Seurattan’s broken neck could have been caused by a fall, maybe from off a bed, but the pathologist said it was not possible and added, “I am tempted to say that the human race would be extinct if all falls are like that. My children fall of the bed and I’ll pick them up and put them back.”

Des Vignes said even if Seurattan had stood, then fell to the ground, he would not have broken his neck.

Apart from the 2.5 centimetre injury above the eyelid, Des Vignes said, he had no other injuries to indicate he had fallen to the ground.

Earlier in his testimony, the pathologist described Seurattan’s body as wasted – dehydrated, underweight and with no defined muscle, and clogged arteries. There were also scars on the kidneys. Given his state of health, he added, Seurattan lived only a few hours after the incident.

Part of the State’s case is that Mitchell took care of the bedridden Seurattan by attending to all his needs.

The trial continues on Monday.