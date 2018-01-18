Just In
Friday 19 January 2018
News

One man killed, another wounded in daylight shooting

Police have blocked off the intersection of Duke and Charlotte Streets after a shooting at midday. Photo: Enrique Assoon

Police are searching Port of Spain for a gunman who shot and killed a man and wounded another around noon today.

The shooting took place near the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets, minutes after the men had left a fast food restaurant after purchasing lunch.

 

Early reports suggest the victims were travelling along Duke Street in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer when the men were shot at by a lone gunman, who ran towards the housing development on Nelson Street.

One victim has been identified as Luke Adams, a resident of the area.

