One man killed, another wounded in daylight shooting
Police are searching Port of Spain for a gunman who shot and killed a man and wounded another around noon today.
The shooting took place near the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets, minutes after the men had left a fast food restaurant after purchasing lunch.
Early reports suggest the victims were travelling along Duke Street in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer when the men were shot at by a lone gunman, who ran towards the housing development on Nelson Street.
One victim has been identified as Luke Adams, a resident of the area.