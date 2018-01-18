More guns found

Police found a shotgun and a pistol during two separate exercises in Tamana and Cunupia.

On Wednesday, police from the Cumuto station in Tamana, in an exercise between 8.30pm and 10.30pm under Cpl Shawn Gordon, found a shotgun.

According to a media release, information led police to Romaine Trace, Guaico, Tamana, where they found a makeshift camp, approximately 60 feet from the road.

The release said the camp was occupied by a man who ran off when he saw them.

A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

Members of the Central Division Task Force in Cunupia found a pistol during an anti-crime exercise on Wednesday between 10 am and 5 pm.

When police searched Marshall Street, Cunupia they found a plastic bag containing a black and silver Bernardelli-Sarsilmaz pistol in a bushy area.

No arrest was made.