Just In
Calypsonian tells radio stations: Don’t ban my song Penal schoolgirl missing KallCo sues SporTT for $25m PM: He had hope for the nation REST IN PEACE: Maxine and Mark recall Richards’ fatherly love
follow us
N Touch
Thursday 18 January 2018

PHOTO GALLERY: Former President Max Richards’ Funeral

Photos by Azlan Mohammed, Roger Jacob and Sureash Cholai.

Dr Jean Ramjohn Richards and her daughter Maxine at the state funeral for her husband, former president George Maxwell Richards at NAPA PoS. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Members of the Armed Forces march past Memorial Sq PoS as part of the funeral procession for the late former president George Maxwell Richards. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
House Speaker Bridget Anisette George. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED
Former President Noor Hassanali’s wife Zalaysar Hassanali at the state funeral of former president George Maxwell Richards PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Basdeo Panday and his daughter Makeda. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Former Government Minister Jack Warner and wife. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar arrives at NAPA PoS for the state funeral. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon arrive at NAPA to attend the state funeral of former president George Maxwell Richards. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Ag President Christine Kangaloo at NAPA to attend the state funeral of former president George Maxwell Richards. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
The casket bearing the body of the late president George Maxwell Richards is brought into NAPA by members of the defence force. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
The coffin bearing the body of the late president George Maxwell Richards is laid at NAPA during the state funeral. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
PM Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the state funeral for the late former President George Maxwell Richards PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
AG President Christine Kangaloo speaks at the state funeral for the late former president George Richards held at NAPA in PoS. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Mark Richards the son of former late president George Maxwell Richards at the state funeral held at NAPA for his father. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Former President ANR Robinson’s daughter Ann Margret and her daughter Anushka attended the state funeral at NAPA in PoS for the late former president George Maxwell Richards. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
Attorney Debra Patton and Hazel Manning the wife of former PM Patrick Manning at the state funeral for the late president George Maxwell Richards held at NAPA. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.
The late former president George Maxwell Richards’ son Dr Mark Richards and wife Dr Maryam Richards leave NAPA PoS following the state funeral of the late president. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED
Top ranks from the military in the late President Max Richards final procession make to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Dr Jean Richards with her daughter Maxine walk behind the final procession of her late husband Max Richards to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Dr Jean Richards with her daughter Maxine walk behind the final procession of her late husband Max Richards to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Schoolchildren from St Marys Anglican School line the PBR as the late President Max Richards final procession make to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
People line the PBR to see Max Richards last procession to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Schoolchildren from St Marys Anglican School line the PBR as the late President Max Richards final procession make to Belgroves Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI.
Paying Respect: Maxine Richards the daughter of the late former president George Maxwell Richards view her father’s body laying in state at NAPA Port of Spain. The casket bearing the body of the late president was laid in state for public viewing this morning. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED
Ivor Archie, Chief Justice. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
President (Ag) Christine Kangaloo. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Honor delivering the casket on the stage at the beginning. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Terry Rondon, chairman of SGRC, Jack Warner and Gabriel Henderson, former Chairman of SGRC. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Honor delivering the casket on the stage at the begining. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Lisa Morris, Arima Mayor and Paul Leacock Chairman of TPRC. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Joel Jack, THA Secretary of Finance. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
His Grace, Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon and Colm Imbert, Finance Minister. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Maxine Richards during the eulogy. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Kiddie Kindergarden Pre-School from Petti Bourg. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Maxine Richards delivers the eulogy. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Mark Richards delivers the eulogy. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB
Joel Martinez, POS Mayor. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Post Views: 454