Chased and killed in PoS

CRIME IN THE CITY: The car in which Luke Adams and another man were travelling when Adams was shot dead shortly before noon yesterday.

Police are hunting a gunman who shot and killed a man and wounded another around noon yesterday.

According to reports, one of the victims, Luke Adams, 19, of Nelson Street, and an unidentified man were travelling along Duke Street in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer at around 11.40 am when they came under fire from a gunman near the All Stars panyard.

Adams attempted to escape by driving along Duke Street, but the gunman chased the car on foot and shot him four times. His passenger was shot once in the buttocks.

Adams lost control of the car and crashed into a traffic light at the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets.

He was killed instantly. The passenger was taken to the Port of Spain hospital and is being treated. Eyewitnesses said the attacker ran off towards the Nelson Street complex.

PoS CID and the Homicide Bureau Region One cordoned off the corner, effectively closing the Maraval taxi stand, which slowed traffic to a crawl for several hours along Abercromby and Queen Streets as commuters had to seek alternative transport.

Newsday spoke to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, who said while the incident was unfortunate, he commended officers for their swift response.

He said there would be a heightened police presence in the days leading up to Carnival and during the celebrations, and sought to assure the public that their safety remains his highest priority.

“While we cannot prevent such incidents from happening, we can put the necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of both locals and visitors as we enjoy the Carnival season.”

Newsday also spoke with Supt Glenn Charles of the Port of Spain City Police, who said officers’ leave has been cancelled, and expressed confidence that the police would be prepared to contain any situation which may arise.