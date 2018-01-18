Arima man shot by police, 4 held

A 19-year-old Arima man who pointed a pistol at police at Phase Seven, La Horquetta on Wednesday night was shot in the right forearm and was up until yesterday under police guard in hospital.

The teen was among five people arrested after police seized a pistol, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana close to a basketball court.

According to reports, La Horquetta police, under Vaughn Waldrop, were on an anti-crime exercise shortly after 10 pm when they saw a group of young men standing in a track close to the basketball court.

When they saw the police approaching, four of the youths began running away, while the 19-year-old, who was armed with a pistol, pointed it at the police, who fired a single shot, which hit him.

He was arrested. Three others in their early 20s and a 17-year-old were also detained.

Police searched the area and seized a quantity of marijuana. They believe the area is being used to sell drugs and illegal weapons.

The suspects are expected to be placed on identification parades for a series of offences in the district.