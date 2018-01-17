Wallerfield woman raped after robbery

A 22-year-old Wallerfield woman was gang-raped by two men during a home invasion around 2 am on Tuesday.

Police reports say a 50-year-old relative of the victim arrived at his Wallerfield home when he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun. They ordered the man into his home and then tied him up.

While this was taking place, the victim’s 24-year-old son and a 22-year-old female relative who heard the noise walked into the living room where the two bandits were tying up the first victim. They too were overpowered by the intruders, who robbed them of cash and cell phones.

The second victim was tied up and locked in a room while the 22-year-old woman was taken to a bedroom where the suspects took turns sexually assaulting her.

The bandits escaped in an AD wagon belonging to one of their victims. Arima police are investigating.