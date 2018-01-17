Singh waiting on Culture Ministry for CSM prize money

Southex Director George Singh.

SEETA PERSAD

With less than two weeks to go before the finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition on January 27, contestants do not yet know how much the winner will receive this year.

Promoter George Singh said the finalists have been calling his office seeking information about prize money.

He noted that they spend a lot of money to prepare for the highly competitive event on stage, and that was why they are asking about the value of the prizes.

But, he said, “There is no word from the Minister of Culture regarding prize monies for the finals of CSM this year.”

Singh said Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly had said there would be drastic cuts in prizes for all Carnival competitions this year.

Therefore, he says, CSM is not clear as to the exact amount that will be given to the monarch at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that this year’s International Soca Monarch first prize had been slashed to $300,000. Last year’s winner received $500,000, reduced from a $1 million first prize in 2016.

For Soca Monarch this year the second and third place winners will receive $200,000 and $150,000 respectively. This was announced at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain on Monday.

Promoter Peter Scoon, of Caribbean Prestige Foundation for the Performing Arts, appealed for corporate sponsors to support the International Soca Monarch.