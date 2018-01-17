Medium Bands judging begins tomorrow
Preliminary judging for the National Panorama Medium Conventional Bands category begins tomorrow from 7 pm in the Eastern Region with eight participants.
Judging will begin at the Malick-based Potential Symphony panyard, ending with Sangre Grande Cordettes of Foster Road.
On Saturday and Sunday judging continues in the Northern region with the South/Central Bands having their turn on Monday. Tobago will closing off this round of judging on Tuesday.
Four judges will form the adjudication panel in this round. The order in which the judges will be visiting the bands is as follows:
January 19 – EAST
1. Potential Symphony, Upper Sixth Ave. Barataria
2. Pamberi, 11A Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan
3. Curepe Scherzando Evans Street, Curepe
4. Sforzata cor Evans & Harris Sts, Curepe
5. Parry’s Pan School, 149 Eastern Main Riad, Tacarigua
6. Arima Angel Harps, cor Olton Trace and EMR Arima
7. Melodians Cocorite Rd, Bellamy St, Arima
8. Sangre Grande Cordettes, Foster Rd, Sangre Grande
January 20 – NORTH – 6 pm
1. NLCB Valley Harps, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley
2. Panatics Steel Orchestra, Water Wheel Rd, River Estate, DGM
3. Power Stars, 114 Western Main Road, St James
4. Western Stars Philharmonics, Church Street, Diego Martin
January 21 NORTH –
6 pm
5. St Margaret’s Super Stars, St Margaret’s Lane, Belmont
6. Pandemonium, Norfolk Street, Belmont
7. Flabej Now Ensemble, 15 Pembroke Street, POS
8. Court’s Sound Specialists of Laventille Eastern Quarry, Laventille
22 January 22 SOUTH/CENTRAL – 7 pm
1. NGC Couva Joylanders Railway Road, Couva
2. Southern Marines Steelband Foundation, Southern Main Road, Marabella
3. San City Steel Symphony, Carib Street Complex, San Fernando
4. Pan Elders, 18A Carib Street, San Fernando
5. Petrotrin Hatters, 100 Lady Hailes Ave, San Fernando
6. Petrotrin Siparia Deltones, Railway Rd, Siparia
January 23– TOBAGO – 7 pm
1. NLCB Buccooneers, Chance Street, Buccoo
2. NGC Steel Xplosion, Bower Rd, Carnbee
3. Petrotrin Katzenjammers, Courland Estate, Black Rock
4.West Side Symphony, Patience Hill,
5. Carib Dixieland, Buccoo Road, Mt Pleasant.