Diego teen shot dead, friend escapes Diego teen shot deadFriend escapes

Police crime scene tape. (File photo)

An 18-year-old Diego Martin youth who was known to the police became the country’s 35th murder victim on Tuesday night after he was riddled with bullets by two gunmen.

Police said around 9 pm that night, Jerome Ottley was liming with Atiba Quamina, 25, at Quarry Street, Diego Martin, when the driver of a white Tiida and another man got out of their car and began shooting at Ottley and Quamina.

Ottley was hit several times and died of his injuries at the scene. Quamina was shot in the shoulder and left foot.

After the gunmen drove off, residents of Quarry Street called the police and the crime scene was cordoned off.

Police said yesterday they were working on information that a teenager was responsible for the murder and believe it was a reprisal killing.

Up until yesterday three of the 35 murders recorded for the year had been committed in the Western Division.