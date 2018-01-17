Central Sports book semi-final spot in UWI T20
Central Sports booked the last semi-final spot in the UWI-UNICOM National T20 Tournament on Tuesday, by virtue of a comfortable 57-run win over Comets in the preliminary round stage at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI St Augustine campus.
However, Central Sports will have little time to rest and recuperate, as they will oppose 2017 winners Cane Farm in the first semi-final today . Merry Boys and PowerGen will face off in tomorrow’s other semi-final, with the decider scheduled for Saturday. All matches will bowl off at 6.30 pm.
Evergreen Central Sports all-rounder Shazan Babwah produced a captain’s knock of 42 as he guided his team to 164 all out in 19.4 overs. Babwah’s innings was decorated with a four and five sixes, off 20 balls.
Terrence Hinds chipped in with 27 off 16 deliveries with a four and two sixes, while Adrian Ali made 22 (15 balls, two sixes).
Timothy Jagmohan took three wickets for 33 runs for Comets, while Emile Rajah claimed 3/37 and Stephawn Solomon 2/22.
Comets hardly got their innings past first gear, as they crawled to 107/6 in reply.
Brandon Ramdial was the leading light in the Comets’ batting effort with 59 (45 balls, one four, five sixes) with Reeval Ramnarine hitting an unbeaten 23 (24 balls, one four, one six).
Taking one wicket apiece were Vishan Jaggessar (for seven runs), Man of the Match Babwah (for 10 runs), Kissoondath Magram (for 18 runs), Hinds (for 21 runs) and Christopher Vincent (for 22 runs).