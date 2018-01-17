Canada captain wants to make CONCACAF statement Canada captian wants to make CONCACAF statement

Captain of the Canada Under-20 football team Gabriel Carl wants her team to make a statement by not only qualifying for the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France, but by winning the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

The CONCACAF Under-20 Championship starts today with Canada playing Costa Rica in the opening match of the tournament from 4 pm in Group A at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

After the Canada-Costa Rica match, TT will face Haiti in another Group A contest from 6.30 pm at the same venue.

The top three teams in the eight-team CONCACAF tournament will qualify for the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France in August.

At a press conference at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday, Carl said the team goal is to win the tournament in Trinidad.

“We are really excited as a team to be here but, we are also here on business and we mean business. Yes, we want to qualify but, I think we are making a statement that we actually want to win this tournament.”

Canada coach Beverly Priestman wants her team to qualify for the World Cup because it will help the players make their transition to the senior level. Priestman said, “We are really just excited to get the first game on the way...we want to qualify for the World Cup and give our young players international experience at the World Cup so that it will help them with their senior team careers. We have a group of players that have great experience in the women’s national team. Gabby (Gabriel Carl) for example went to the Olympic Games and has a bronze medal for Canada so that sort of experience can only bring confidence to the group.”