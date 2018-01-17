Abdullah responds to National Geographic video: I’m a changed man
Head of the Islamic Front and social activist Umar Abdullah has responded to video footage of an interview with National Geographic correspondents in which he claims to have distributed propaganda material and encouraged young Muslims to leave TT and fight for the Islamic extremist group ISIS.
In an interview with the Newsday, Abdullah said the comments in the video were about his early affiliation with extremism, but he is now a changed man.
Abdullah says he has changed his perception of the religion and urges other Muslims who may be considering joining the organisation to think twice and take Islam seriously.