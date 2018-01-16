Widow touched by outpouring of love: THE MAX I NEVER KNEW

MISSING DADDY:Maxine Richards looks at her father, former president George Maxwell Richards, as his body lies in state at NAPA in Port of Spain yesterday. Richards' funeral will be held today at the same venue.

Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards yesterday said she has been touched by the outpouring of love shown to her late husband and former president George Maxwell Richards. She added that all of the messages given to her by people as they offered their condolences, made her realise there was another side to her husband she never really knew.

Speaking to Newsday on the steps of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, after spending several hours greeting mourners as Richards’ body lay in state, Ramjohn-Richards said the past few days since her husband’s passing on January 8, were very difficult for her and the family.

“It was very sudden and it is a very difficult time for me,” she said. “I’ve been asking my daughter Maxine to do all the interviews, as I don’t feel up to it. Sometimes I’m up, sometimes I’m down. But I have a lot of support. Ramjohn-Richards expressed awe at the outpouring of public sentiment over her late husband.

“I am surprised at how many people have made comments to me that they have met him, they knew him, the kindness he had shown to them. I mean, I know he’s that sort of man who loves people, but every day I get more and more surprised at the fact that so many people loved him and how much he had done for the people.”

“I knew him, I lived with him for 50 years but by interacting with all these people, from all differing walks of life, made me realise there was a side to Max that I did not really know. I still can’t believe he is gone. You know, I thought I knew him, but I think I am also learning new things about him from the things people are saying now. He was the best husband. He was really, really a good husband. A very good father to his children.”

A group of pupils from Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, were among mourners yesterday at NAPA. Newsday asked them how they felt in coming to pay their respects. Tricia Graham, 16, said, “He was a great father-figure to the nation. It’s a tragedy, it’s a great loss, because he was one of the best presidents we’ve ever had. It is sad and heartbreaking to see him go.” She said her mother often talks about Richards.

Azariah Phillip, 15, said, “We wanted to pay our respects. We came today to sign the book and say our condolences to the family.” She said Richards had been much discussed when she had been in primary school. Trysten Norville, 16, said, “We just came to pay our respects and condolences to our former president, because he was a good man.”

Citizens also expressed sympathies in condolence books nationwide. The condolence book at Parliament, Tower D, Wrightson was well-used. Gomattee Lakhram of Fyzabad wrote, “(He) did not lose the common touch despite the pomp and ceremony of his office.” Gerald Williams of Maloney wrote, “He was a God-sent one.” Sangeeta George of Arouca wrote, “Very lively person. Full of joy.” Miriam Jacobs of St Augustine wrote, “A true Trini to de bone.”

Carol-Ann Agard said, “My first boss in TT. The best at UWI.” Keima Gardiner of Morvant wrote, “Condolences to one of the highest embodiments of our culture and the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago.” Among the VIPs signing was Acting President Christine Kangaloo who wrote, “A nation in mourning registers its gratitude in a life of sterling service, dedication and excellence.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wrote, “In celebration of a life well lived. From a grateful nation, to a citizen who helped us work towards becoming the best that we could be.” Chief Justice Ivor Archie wrote, “We have lost a remarkable citizen who was a true patriot. He carried the office with great dignity and was loved and admired. May his soul rest in peace.”

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George wrote, “A nation stops to mourn the life of a colossal man, a good citizen who epitomised all that is good in us.” Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote, “A President to the Max.” Opposition Senator Wade Mark wrote,”An extraordinary and iconic personality embodying all the values and principals of goodness.” Finance Minister Colm Imbert write, “Farewell, good friend of my father.”