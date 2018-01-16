West Indies look to rebound in Under-19 W/Cup

Windies U19 vice-captain Kirstan Kallicharan

West Indies face a must win situation when they face South Africa in their second match of the Under-19 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, from 9 pm tonight, TT time.

Defending champions West Indies suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match. West Indies will have to defeat South Africa and get past Kenya in their final group match to seal a place in the quarter-finals. Batting first against New Zealand, West Indies posted 233 for eight with openers Keagan Simmons top scoring with an unbeaten 92, while fellow opener Kimani Melius contributed 78.

The opening partnership between Simmons and Melius was worth 123, but West Indies lost wickets regularly after that and the regional team could not capitalise on a strong start. Only 26 by Alick Athanaze batting at six provided some impetus in the second half of the innings. West Indies captain Emmanuel Stewart and vice-captain Kirstan Kallicharan could not deliver scoring one and two respectively.

In reply, New Zealand raced to 234/2 in 39.3 overs with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 115 and Jakob Bhula hitting 83.