Tuesday 16 January 2018
We Lime for charity

Some of the We Lime Posse organisers.

DJs Black Coffee and Alkapone of Wack FM created that Carnival vibe for a festive jam session at the We Lime Posse’s annual food-inclusive cooler fete at the Game Time Sports Bar (GTSB) on Mucurapo Road in St James last Saturday night. They both mixed past and present music that kept patrons on their feet.

Robert Giuseppi is flanked by sons Jarwin, left, and Mikhail.

Friends enjoy the music.

Making a special appearance at the fete was ESPN FC’s host Shaka Hislop who returned to his Atlanta home the following day.

ESPN FC’s host Shaka Hislop was also there.

DJ Alkapone.

The fete helped to raise funds for medical expenses for one of the group’s members.

Curt Carreria, left, with the Pereira brothers Warren and Mikel

