We Lime for charity
DJs Black Coffee and Alkapone of Wack FM created that Carnival vibe for a festive jam session at the We Lime Posse’s annual food-inclusive cooler fete at the Game Time Sports Bar (GTSB) on Mucurapo Road in St James last Saturday night. They both mixed past and present music that kept patrons on their feet.
Making a special appearance at the fete was ESPN FC’s host Shaka Hislop who returned to his Atlanta home the following day.
The fete helped to raise funds for medical expenses for one of the group’s members.