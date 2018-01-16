Wife hopeful of TT-born, US immigration rights activist’s release Update on ICE detention of TT-born Ravi Ragbir

TT-born immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, Ravi Ragbir, in handcuffs after being detained by ICE officers in NYC during a scheduled check-in on January. PHOTO COURTESY AMY GOTTLIEB.

Amy Gottlieb still believes her husband Ravi Ragbir's legal team "can get him out" of detention by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, Florida, so that he can continue fighting his deportation case in the courts.

"I still believe we can get Ravi out of this. It's going to be hard, but we have a lot of really strong legal arguments, such as the full-on lack of fairness in how he was detained at a scheduled ICE hearing that's torn him away from his family," Gottlieb told Newsday yesterday (Tuesday).

Ragbir, a TT-born immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City (New Sanctuary NYC), was unexpectedly detained by ICE officers last Thursday during a scheduled check-in at the Jacob K Javits Federal Building in Lower Manhattan.

Ragbir is currently being detained at the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami, Florida, from which he could be deported in the coming days or weeks back to Trinidad.

However, Gottlieb remains hopeful that "with community support, we're going to be able to win this – get Ravi released and able to remain here in the US while he continues to fight his case."

Gottlieb, a fellow immigration rights activist and associate director at the American Friends Service Committee, has been coping with the stressful situation thanks to the support of "amazing friends and family.

"It's still tough though because I feel like I've been a victim of crime. That's traumatic and it takes a long time to heal," Gottlieb told Newsday.

Established 11 years ago, New Sanctuary NYC serves as a network of interfaith congregations and organisations that support families and communities who are resisting detention and deportation of people from the US.