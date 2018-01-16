Two in court for hardware robbery

Two Morvant men pleaded not guilty when they appeared in the Couva Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing $29,000 in cash from Ramlagan’s Hardware in December last year.

Senior Magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran read the charge to Jelani Cour, 20, and 28-year-old Theo Warton.

Cour and Warton are accused of stealing the cash from the Balmain, Couva hardware on December 21. Cour, of 2nd Caledonia Morvant, was represented by attorney Keisha Baptiste Trotman while Warton of Laventille Extension, Morvant was represented by attorney Seana Baboolal.

In her application for bail, Trotman said Cour is a ‘PH’ taxi driver and is not a flight risk as he does not have a passport.

She said he lives with his mother and sister, who were both in court yesterday as a show of support to him, and he has no previous convictions.

Ramsaran granted him $50,000 bail with a surety and clerk of the peace approval.

Baboolal said Warton has his own business as a vitamin salesperson.

She said he has two sons, aged four and seven years old.

She said he has one previous conviction for possession of a police uniform in 2015 and one pending matter for common assault in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Ramsaran granted him $75,000 bail with a surety and clerk of the peace approval.

The men will reappear in court on February 19.