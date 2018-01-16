SSCL president praises PowerGen commitment

President of the SSCL Surujdath Mahabir, centre, collects a cheque from Krishna Rampersad, Head Engineering, Reliability and Support Services at PowerGen, while Shawn Isaac of PowerGen, from left, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez, Marsha Mohammed of PowerGen, West Indies cricketer Samuel Badree and Patrice Charles of Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs look on.

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir thanked PowerGen for the dedication and commitment in sponsoring the SSCL for the last 22 years.

Mahabir was speaking at the 2018 PowerGen SSCL launch at the Fatima College Ground in Port of Spain, yesterday. Two exhibition matches were scheduled to take place following the opening ceremony, but rain forced those matches to be abandoned.

Mahabir praised PowerGen for supporting the SSCL for more than 20 years in a time when a number of sponsors are cutting back on sponsorship.

“We are very much grateful, especially when you realise they have stayed with development where as a lot of sponsors are pulling out of sponsorship now or cutting sponsorship,” Mahabir said.

Mahabir said PowerGen should be commended for helping develop a lot of young cricketers in TT.

“All the players that have represented Trinidad and Tobago at national level from Under-13, Under-19, senior team and the West Indies team in the last 20 years from Trinidad and Tobago are products of the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League. Schools cricket remains the most important level of cricket in Trinidad and Tobago and PowerGen’s sponsorship attest to the longevity and the success of the Secondary Schools Cricket League.”

Mahabir is hoping for a repeat of last year or even better stating, “We are expecting a great season after having a wonderful season last year, it was very competitive. At the end of the day, Hillview walked away with the two major prizes — the 50-over league and the T20. We expect the other schools would have done their homework and they will come back much more prepared this year and look to take away the titles from Hillview so, we expect a very competitive, successful 2018.”

Krishna Rampersad of PowerGen, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez and West Indies cricketers Kieron Pollard and Samuel Badree attended the launch. The 50-over league will bowl off next Tuesday.